Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 21, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Longtime Illini Bluffs High School coach Nancy Meyer is snow officially retired from coaching.

The school announced her retirement from coaching softball Wednesday. She steps away after winning 500 games in a 25-year career with the Tigers. She coaches her final games in the 2019 state tournament where IB finished class 1A runner-up.

She announced her retirement from volleyball after her team finished second at state last November. She spent 28 years as the IB volleyball coach.

Meanwhile, high school basketball players continue to practice in hopes of having a winter season. they realize they may have to play in masks, in empty gyms and be flexible with ever-changing schedules.

“You have to stay positive, especially in a pandemic where you don’t know anything that’s going to happen,” said Princeville senior Sam Streitmatter.

The Illinois High School Association is waiting for input from the Illinois Department of Public Health and is hoping to announce guidelines for winter sports Oct. 28. The winter sports season is scheduled to begin Nov. 16.