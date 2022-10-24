PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — The class 2A Tremont volleyball regional lived up to its billing as a tough draw on Monday.

Central Catholic outlasted Olympia in three sets in the regional quarterfinals. The Saints will play top-seeded IVC on Tuesday.

Eureka rallied from a set down to beat Dee-Mack in three sets in its regional quarterfinal. The Hornets advance to play another conference rival, Tremont, in the semifinals Tuesday.

Richwoods, Canton, Lexington, Delavan and Hartsburg-Emden also advanced in volleyball regionals.

Enjoy the highlights.