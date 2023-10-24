PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Nick Lansford’s goal late in the second half pushed Dunlap past Washington, 3-2, in a class 2A Peoria Sectional semifinal match at Peoria Stadium Tuesday night.

The Eagles advance to play Notre Dame, which rolled past Ottawa, 9-0, in the other semifinal. The Dunlap-PND sectional title match is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Moline eliminated Normal Community, 1-0, in a 3A sectional semifinal. U-High won the class 1A St. Anne sectional title with a 4-0 win over rival Central Catholic.

In volleyball, Metamora and Dunlap advanced to the championship of the East Peoria regional with two-set wins. Limestone and Morton advanced with two-set wins in Bartonville and will meet for the Limestone regional title Thursday.

Normal West, Normal Community and U-High all won their volleyball regional openers.

Among the volleyball winners in class 1A: Brimfield, Princeville, Henry-Senachwine, LeRoy, Heyworth, Lexington, Cornerstone Christian and Putnam County. Volleyball winners in 2A regionals included Notre Dame, IVC, El Paso-Gridley, Tri-Valley, Dee-Mack, Eureka and Fieldcrest.