PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Forward Caden Schmidgall scored three goals and added an assist as Peoria Christian beat defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame, 5-2, in the class 1A Chillicothe soccer sectional championship.

The Chargers advance to play Johnsburg in the super-sectional at IVC High School Saturday at 11 a.m.

Regional volleyball winners Wednesday included Illini Bluffs, Brimfield, Lexington, LeRoy, Putnam County and Hartem.