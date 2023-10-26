PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — IVC took a big step towards returning to the state volleyball finals with a two-set win over El Paso-Gridley in the class 2A Chillicothe regional championship match on Thursday night.

The Grey Ghosts finished third at state in 2022.

Other regional volleyball winners included Normal West, Metamora, Morton, U-High, Deer Creek-Mackinaw, Fieldcrest, Illini Bluffs, Lexington, Hartsburg-Emden, and LeRoy.

The high school football playoffs begin Friday night around central Illinois. Washington, Normal Community, and Peoria High have home games while Dunlap, Notre Dame, Eureka and U-High are on the road.

Princeville plays at Stark County in an all-area matchup in Wyoming.