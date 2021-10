PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Jacob Davis scored a goal off a corner kick in the 46th minute to lead Normal West to a 1-0 win over Jacksonville in a class 2A soccer sectional semifinal at Bloomington High School on Wednesday.

The Wildcats advance to play Big 12 Conference champion Urbana in the sectional title match on Saturday.

In volleyball: Princeville, Peoria Christian, Elmwood, Lewistown and Roanoke-Benson were among the winners or regional semifinal matches.

Enjoy the highlights.