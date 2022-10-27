PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West avenged a regular season loss to Champaign Central and beat the Maroons when it really counted.

West beat the Big 12 Conference champions for a class 3A regional championship, 25-21, 25-11, on Thursday night at home. The Wildcats, who played in the state Final Four last fall, advance to next week’s Lincoln Sectional.

U-High joins West in that sectional. The Pioneers outlasted Mahomet-Seymour in three sets to win the Rantoul regional.

Metamora, Limestone, Normal Community, IVC, Fieldcrest, Princeville, Hartem and LeRoy also won regional volleyball titles Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.