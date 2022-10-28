PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The second round of the class 7A playoffs present an interesting central Illinois match-up.

Pekin beat Plainfield Central, 51-14, to advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Dragons (10-0) will meet Normal Community (7-3), which won on the road at Rockton Hononegah, 44-13, to open the playoffs on Friday.

Pekin will play at Normal Community on Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

Other first round playoff winners Friday included undefeated Ridgeview-Lexington, a 47-14 winner over Madison and unbeaten Prairie Central, a 51-14 winner over Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Elsewhere: ROWVA-Williamsfield beat Stark County, 28-14, in the class 1A playoffs. Eureka advances in the class 3A playoffs with a 49-6 win over Beardstown.

It was a rough night for two Mid-Illini teams. Bremen defeated Washington, 35-7 and Highland shut out Dunlap, 50-0.