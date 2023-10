PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Morton rallied for a three-set win and handed host Metamora its first loss in the Mid-Illini Conference, 23-25, 25-23, 25-21 on Tuesday.

Normal West, Limestone, Washington, and Eureka were among the other volleyball winners Tuesday.

Dunlap and Morton played to a scoreless draw in the big soccer match-up of the night. The teams remain undefeated in Mid-Illini Conference play. So does Washington, which beat Canton, 9-0.

Enjoy the highlights.