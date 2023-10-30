PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora and Morton will meet for a fifth time this season in volleyball on Wednesday.

The fifth will be the most important.

The Redbirds and Potters won sectional semifinal matches Monday night and advanced to the sectional championship game in Galesburg on Wednesday. Metamora has beaten Morton in three of their four meetings this season.

Other winners in sectional volleyball semifinals included Normal West, U-High, IVC, Illini Bluffs, Lexington and Hartem.

While many schools are still in volleyball season, girls basketball practice started around the state Monday.