PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois volleyball teams fared very well in sectional semifinal matches on Monday.

Limestone and Metamora won semifinal matches at the class 3A LaSalle-Peru sectional, setting up a title match between the Mid-Illini Conference schools. Metamora swept both matches from the Rockets during the league season.

U-High and Normal West won semifinal matches at the class 3A Lincoln sectional, setting up an all-Intercity match-up on Wednesday. West beat U-High in the Intercity Tournament in September.

IVC and Fieldcrest won semifinals at the class 2A Fairbury sectional. The Grey Ghosts and Knights meet in Wednesday’s sectional title match.

Hartsburg-Emden beat Princeville in a 1A sectional semifinal at Brimfield. LeRoy was eliminated at the Champaign sectional.

