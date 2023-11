PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kayden Hudson scored in the 54th minute to give Notre Dame a 1-0 win over Brother Rice in the class 2A super-sectional at snowy Lewis University on Tuesday.

The defending champion Irish advance to a Thursday 3 p.m. state semifinal in Hoffman Estates.

Meanwhile, high school football teams battled the snow and cold to prepare for second round playoff games this weekend.