PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois will be well-represented at the Illinois High School Association state golf finals this week.

Medalists Allison Pacocha (Eureka) and Quinn Cox (Peoria Christian) lead a host of players who qualified for state through sectionals Monday. And several area teams also qualified for state.

Plus the Dunlap boys soccer and Illini Bluffs volleyball teams were among the winners Monday.

Enjoy the highlights.