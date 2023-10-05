PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington rallied for a three-set win over visiting Mid-Illini Conference co-leader Limestone in a three-set volleyball match on Thursday.

Washington’s 20-25, 27-25, 25-15 win knocks the Rockets out of the conference lead. Metamora, which swept Canton in two sets, moves back into sole possession of first place.

Morton, Dunlap, and Eureka were among the other volleyball winners. Notre Dame, Dunlap and Washington were soccer winners.

Normal West won the Intercity girls swimming and diving meet at Bloomington High School.

Enjoy the highlights.