Prep Sports Recap for Oct. 6, 2020: Regional Golf, City Cross Country

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pekin Dragons are still unbeaten on the course this year and they can finish a perfect season at home next week.

Senior Mason Minkel shot a 74 to lead the Dragons to a 29-shot win at the class 3A Rock Island regional at Oakwood Country Club on Monday. Carter Stevenson and Cooper Theleritis added 75’s for the Dragons who shot 304, Minooka shot 333.

Pekin advances to the sectional it will host at Lick Creek on Monday.

CLASS 2A: Bloomington’s TJ Barger shot a 75 and won a four-player playoff to capture medalist honors at Weibring Golf Club in Normal. Prairie Central won the regional by a stroke over Normal U-High (317-318).

Barger won the medal with a birdie on the fourth hole of the playoff. Champaign Central’s Wade Schact, U-High’s Reece Tennison and Prairie Central’s Carson Friedman were also in the playoff.

Pontiac’s Hunter Trainor and Bloomington’s Nolan Rink also advanced as individuals to the Peoria sectional.

Also in class 2A, Canton’s Jackson Gray was runner-up with a 74 at the Monmouth regional won by Quincy Notre Dame at Gibson Woods Golf Course. Macomb finished second.

CLASS 1A: Jeremy Ott shot a 78 and teammate Lucas Daniel carded an 80 to lead Brimfield to the regional title at Kellogg Golf Course in Peoria. Host Peoria Christian, led by an 83 from Quinn Cox, finished runner-up and advanced to sectionals.

Also advancing to sectionals out of the Peoria regional: Charlie Wake (Elmwood), Dax Alger (Elmwood) and Brett Smith (Midland).

Host Illini Bluffs won a regional at Coyote Creek Golf Course behind Brody Willis who was medalist with an 83. Havana’s Thurston Sisson and Tremont’s Chase Gibson advanced to sectionals as individuals.

Medalist Matthew Barker shot a 70 and led Tri-Valley to the Bloomington regional championship at the Den at Fox Creek where runner-up El Paso-Gridley also advanced. Central Catholic’s John Keifer, Roanoke-Benson’s Luke Sauder, Eureka’s Gabe Wiegand and Fieldcrest’s McKoy Allen advanced as individuals.

CROSS COUNTRY: Peoria Notre Dame cruised to wins in the girls and boys races at the annual Peoria City Cross Country Meet at Donovan Park.

ND took the top eight spots in the girls race with sophomore Maria Stedwill winning in 20:54. Fellow sophomore Eileen Zopel was runner-up.

The Irish boys took the top five spots with senior Logan Keene winning in 17:41, Brett Dickerson’s 18:19 was good enough for second. Richwoods finished second in both races.