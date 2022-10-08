PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal Community defeated Dohn Community (OH) 47-26 in a non-conference matchup.

In Peoria, Notre Dame lost to Champaign Centennial 28-20 at home in a Big 12 Conference game.

At the 3A boys state golf final, Pekin Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 73, just one stroke over par. He would finish tied for third, just one stroke off from a playoff.

“It was a pretty steady round. I hit the ball really well and made a lot of putts when I needed to. Gave myself a good look on the 18th hole. Can’t make them all and I didn’t. Overall, it was pretty good.” Carter Stevenson

At the 1A level, Roanoke-Benson’s D.J. Norman shot an 80 in windy conditions and finished tied for 13th. Bloomington’s Sam Rink finished 17th in 2A.

At 2A girls, U-High’s Reagan Kennedy shot a 73 and tied for 11th at state. She wound up shooting a birdie for her final high school hole.

“I wanted to birdie the last three holes., Coach said to make a goal, so I wanted to birdie the last three. But I’m glad I birdied the last hole to end my high school career,” Reagan Kennedy

In volleyball, Metamora won the Gold Bracket Championship at the Saint Falls Classic at Illinois Wesleyan. They defeated Pleasant Plains in straight sets.

In the Silver Bracket Championship, IVC lost to Lincoln in straight sets.