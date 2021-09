PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — International Overdose Awareness Day is annually held on August 31, but community members are still remembering those who are no longer here and shining a light on substance use.

Both JOLT Harm Reduction and Broken No More organized a candlelight memorial Wednesday night to honor those loved and lost due to overdoses. The vigil was originally planned for Tuesday but was rescheduled due to the rain.