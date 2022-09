PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Normal West beat Dunlap in soccer 2-0 behind goals from Drew Chovanex and Nick Lansford in the first half.

At the Metamora Redbird Classic, Pleasant Valley walked away with the team trophy. Evan Guerke from Peoria Notre Dame tied for sixth overall. Highlight shots also came from:

Ryan Kenyan (Metamora)

Brady Holman (Tremont)

Ryan Knapp (Dunlap)

In Normal, U-High’s Reagan Kennedy won the girl’s invitational. She finished with a 70 on the day.