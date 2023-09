PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Notre Dame, Dunlap, Washington, and Morton all won road soccer games by shutout on Tuesday.

The Irish won 9-0 at Peoria High, the Eagles 9-0 at East Peoria, the Panthers 7-0 at Limestone and Potters 4-0 at Pekin.

Metamora, Washington, Morton and Dunlap won volleyball games. U-High won the Intercity boys golf meet by one shot over Central Catholic.

Enjoy the highlghts.