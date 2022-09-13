PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kalen Mapvgay fired a 75 to lead Normal Community to the Intercity Boys Golf title at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.

Normal Community’s Luke Allen and Central Catholic’s Luke Allen each shot 77 to share runner-up honors. The Saints were team runner-up to the Ironmen.

In cross country, Dunlap’s girls and Washington’s boys won the Mid-Illini Pre-Conference meet at Oak Ridge Park in Washington. Dunlap’s Katie Robertson was the girls winner, Metamora’s Trae Helwig won the boys race.

Metamora, Limestone, Pekin, East Peoria and Tri-Valley were among the volleyball winners Tuesday. Notre Dame, Morton, Washington, Dunlap and Normal West won soccer matches.

Enjoy the highlights.