Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 14, 2020: IHSA Updates Schedules, Olympia Wins Strong Cross Country Meet

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Illinois High School Association made a couple of key changes for school sports schedules on Monday.

The board voted to waive the rule that allowed only two games a week for teams competing in winter, spring and summer sports. Plus, the IHSA board moved up the start of the 2021 summer sports season by two weeks.

Summer sports teams (baseball, softball, track, lacrosse, girls soccer and boys tennis) will star practice April 198 and begin competition May 3.

