Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 14, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West’s Keegan Wurth fired a 1-under 71 and won the Intercity Golf Meet by seven shots at Ironwood Golf Course Tuesday.

U-High was the team champ, Normal Community was runner-up.

Washington and Dunlap won by Mid-Illini Conference soccer games, while Metamora and Washington were conference volleyball winners.

Notre Dame was a 3-1 soccer winner over visiting Champaign Central. The Metamora girls and Morton boys were winners at the Mid-Illini pre-conference cross country meet.

Enjoy the highlights.

