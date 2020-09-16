Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 15, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Reece Tennison shot a 73 and Jackson Yoder a 74 to lead U-High to its fourth straight Intercity boys golf title at Ironwood Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Morton girls won the Mid-Illini Pre-Conference cross country meet by getting a 1-2 finish from junior Emma Skinner and freshman Arlie Akers. Limestone’s Wilson Georges won the boys race but Pekin took that team title.

On senior day at Dunlap, the Eagles tennis team cruised to an 8-1 win over Limestone. No. 1 singles player Taylor Disharoon and No. 2 Emily Yu remained undefeated for the season.