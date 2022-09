PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Host Notre Dame got a pair of first-half goals and one in the second half and stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 win over Normal Community on Thursday.

The Irish (10-0) goal scorers were Sebastian Salazar, Nevan Libert and Andrew Bonham.

Dunlap and Pekin also won in soccer. Metamora, Limestone, Dunlap, Washington, U-High and Eureka were among the volleyball winners on Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.