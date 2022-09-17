PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Several high school sporting events taking place Saturday in Central Illinois.

Normal Community and Morton tied 2-2 in soccer in a non-conference battle.

Washington took down U-High 3-0 in a Mid-Illini Soccer match.

Peoria Heights lost 68-14 in their home opener against Biggsville West Central.

Pekin golf won the Dragon Classic.

Bloomington women’s tennis tied as team winners in the Gold Invitational. Sisters Mariel and Gabby Runyan won their respective singles divisions.

Dunlap won the Lady Eagles tennis invitational, defeating Danville in the final.