Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 21, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Dani Grace Schrock fired a 7-under 65 to take medalist honors and lead Pontiac to the Illini Prairie Conference girls golf title at Prairie Vista Golf Course on Tuesday.

Prairie Central won the boys title with IVC’s Luke Marley taking medalist honors with a 74.

Eureka senior Allison Pacocha was medalist for a fourth straight year leading the Hornets to the Heart of Illinois Conference girls golf championship. Pacoch shot a 72 at El Paso Golf Club.

The El Paso-Gridley boys took the HOIC title on their home course led by the 76 shot by medalist Harrison Brooks.

Elsewhere, Metamora won its 31st straight volleyball match with a two-set win over visiting Pekin. Notre Dame and Normal Community played to a 1-1 draw in a key soccer match between teams at the top of the Big 12 standings.

Normal West beat Notre Dame and Peoria High in a three-team swim meet at Central Park Pool on Tuesday. Enjoy the highlights.