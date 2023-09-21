PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Sydney Hubner shot a 79 for medalist honors and led Pekin to the Mid-Illini Conference girls golf championship at Pine Lakes Golf Course on Thursday.

Pekin’s score of 358 was five shots better than runner-up Dunlap while Morton finished third with a 376. The conference title is Pekin’s first in nine years.

Morton’s Owen Adams shot a 79 to earn medalist honors and lead Morton to the Mid-Illini boys golf title at Quail Meadows Thursday. Morton’s score of 313 edged runner-up Dunlap (322) and Washington (324).

Among the volleyball winners on Thursday: Metamora, Washington, Dunlap, Limestone, Normal West, Normal Community, Bloomington, El Paso-Gridley and Illini Bluffs.

Enjoy the higlights.