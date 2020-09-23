Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 22, 2020: Golf, Cross Country, Swimming Highlights

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Normal West took the top four spots and cruised to a victory in the Intercity Cross Country meet at Maxwell Park.

West’s Luke Reinhardt won the boys race and Normal Community freshman Ali Ince won the girls race. Ince’s performance led Normal Community to the girls team title.

Before the race, athletic directors of the participating schools renamed the event the Randy Sharer Intercity meet. Sharer was a longtime track and cross country reporter with the Daily Pantagraph in Bloomington.

ELSEWHERE: Anna Peplowski won four events in leading Metamora to a dual meet win over Washington at the Five Points pool. The Redbird senior won the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free and 100 backstroke.

Sophomore Carter Stevenson shot a 37 to lead Pekin to a dual meet golf win over East Peoria at Lick Creek Golf Course. Payton Dunahee was the medalist and led the Prairie Central boys to the Illini Prairie Conference golf title in Savoy.