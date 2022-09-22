PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Carter Stevenson shot a 75 and led Pekin to its fourth straight Mid-Illini Conference boys golf title on Thursday at Lick Creek Golf Course.

Senior Abby Nieukirk shot a 70 and teammate Reagan Braker a 76 in a 1-2 finish to lead Morton to the Mid-Illini Conference girls golf title at Metamora Fields Golf Course.

The Normal West girls and U-High boys won Intercity cross country meet titles at Maxwell Park. The girls race was won by U-High freshman Natalie Bierbaum while the boys champ was West’s Sky Riddle.

Limestone beat host Pekin, 25-16, 25-16, in volleyball. Normal Community’s Christine Konopasek won her 300th career match as her Lady Iron beat Danville in two sets.

Enjoy the highlights.