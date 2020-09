PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A senior and a sophomore led Notre Dame to a girls golf victory in a triangular meet with Bloomington and Richwoods at Kellogg Golf Course.

Sophomore Ella Coulter and senior Emma Geers carded 40’s to share the medalist honors in the eight stoke Irish victory. Notre Dame shot 181, Richwoods 189 and Bloomington 234.

In girls swimming: Normal Community and Normal West won home swim meets Thursday. The Iron beat Notre Dame, 120-64, and the Wildcats beat Dunlap, 89-54.