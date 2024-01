PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Eureka and Metamora won three-set conference volleyball matches on Tuesday.

Eureka won at Heart of Illinois Conference match-up at Tri-Valley while Metamora beat visiting Dunlap in the Mid-Illini Conference. Morton, Limestone, Dee-Mack and Olympia were among the other volleyball winners.

Notre dame, Morton, and Normal Community won soccer games Tuesday.

Dunlap and Morton hope to improve to 6-0 in high school football this season.

Enjoy the highlights.