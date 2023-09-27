PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington, Notre Dame, Prairie Central, Central Catholic, LeRoy and El Paso-Gridley won boys golf regional titles on Wednesday.

Schools that made it out of regionals advance to Monday’s sectionals. Girls golf regionals are Thursday.

And as Washington High School celebrates its 100th season playing football, three retired teachers in the moving into their fifth decade charting statistics for the team. Mike Adams and Clint Reed are in their 50th season as volunteer statisticians for the Panthers and Chuck Brunner is in his 48th.