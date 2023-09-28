PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Medalist Ella Coulter shot a 77 and teammate McKenzie Howard fired a 78 to lead Peoria Notre Dame to the class 1A girls golf regional at Kellogg Golf Course on Thursday.

The Irish posted a score 0f 329, Bloomington Central Catholic was second at 337 and Canton third at 390. All three schools advance to the sectional on Monday.

El Paso-Gridley and Roanoke-Benson advances out of the Peru regional.

In class 2A, medalist Sydney Hubner’s 82 led Pekin to the Galesburg regional title where runner-up Dunlap and third-place Morton also advanced to sectionals. U-High won the Rantoul regional title.

U-High, Normal West, Normal Community, Metamora, Dunlap, El Paso-Gridley, Central Catholic and Dee-Mack were among the volleyball winners Thursday.

Enjoy the highlights.