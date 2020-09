PEORIA, Ill (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Eureka girls and El Paso-Gridley boys golf teams won Heart of Illinois Conference championships on Tuesday.

The Hornets, led by medalist Allison Pacocha, and the Titans, led by medalist Luke Ihlenfeldt, captured team titles at El paso Golf Club.

Elsewhere, the Dunlap boys and Peoria Notre Dame girls won cross country races.