Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 29, 2021

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Carter Stevenson fired a career best 6-under 66 to lead Pekin to the class 3A boys golf regional championship at Ironwood Golf Course on Wednesday.

Normal Community was runner-up and will advance to sectionals.

Richwoods senior Jack Hammerton shot a 74 to lead the Knights to the class 2A regional title at Kewanee, where Dunlap also advances. Roanoke-Benson junior DJ Normal shot a 75 for medalist honors at Seneca, where El Paso-Gridley won the class 1A regional.

Central Catholic won the Moweaqua regional and Dunlap, Limestone, Metamora, Prairie Central and Roanoke-Benson advanced to Monday’s boys golf sectionals.

Morton and Princeville were among the volleyball winners Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News