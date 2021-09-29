Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 29, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Junior Carter Stevenson fired a career best 6-under 66 to lead Pekin to the class 3A boys golf regional championship at Ironwood Golf Course on Wednesday.

Normal Community was runner-up and will advance to sectionals.

Richwoods senior Jack Hammerton shot a 74 to lead the Knights to the class 2A regional title at Kewanee, where Dunlap also advances. Roanoke-Benson junior DJ Normal shot a 75 for medalist honors at Seneca, where El Paso-Gridley won the class 1A regional.

Central Catholic won the Moweaqua regional and Dunlap, Limestone, Metamora, Prairie Central and Roanoke-Benson advanced to Monday’s boys golf sectionals.

Morton and Princeville were among the volleyball winners Wednesday.