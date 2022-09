PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Running back Malachi Washington rushed for four touchdowns and caught a pass for another score as state-ranked Peoria High cruised past host Richwoods, 66-12, in high school football on Thursday night.

The Lions, ranked fifth in the class 5A state poll, improves to 6-0 and clinches a playoff berth.

Notre Dame and U-High won girls golf regionals. Metamora, Normal West, Normal Community and Eureka were among the volleyball winners.

