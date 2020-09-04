Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 3, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Pekin boys golf team tied a tournament record by earning 7.5 of a possible 8 points in match play competition in The Challenge at the Den at Fox Creek on Thursday.

The Dragons won the event with Normal U-High a distant second with 4.5 points in the eight-team competition.

In girls golf, Jadyn Spinks grabbed medalist honors with an even par 72 leading host U-High to a win in its invitational at Weibring Golf Club Thursday.

Eureka’s Allison Pacocha and Central Catholic’s Katie Steinman each carded a 73. The Pioneers score of 313 was 22 shots better than runner-up Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.