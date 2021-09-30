Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 30, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — U-High’s Reagan Kennedy fired a 4-under 68 to capture medalist honors and lead the Pioneers to the Class 2A girls golf regional at Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island on Thursday.

Runner-up Dunlap and third-place Washington also advanced to sectionals.

Eureka’s Allison Pacocha shot a 1-over 73 and was medalist at the 1A regional at Arrowhead Country Club. Champion Notre Dame, runner-up Morton and third-place Illini Bluffs advance to sectionals.

Metamora, Washington, Central Catholic and Eureka were among Thursday’s volleyball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.