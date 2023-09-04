PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Noah Molitor headed home a corner kick from Owan Pacelli late in the first half to lead visiting U-High to a 1-0 win over Normal West on Monday night.

The win gives the Pioneers the 2023 Intercity soccer title after they went 4-0 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Metamora and Washington are getting ready to square off in a Mid-Illini Conference football opener on Friday.

“Love to play against them. Big team, good team, probably our hardest game. It’ll be a fun game,” said Metamora senior Seth Baumann.

The rivalry usually brings out big crowds with both football-loving communities supporting their football teams.

“It’s a lot harder to hear, a lot better atmosphere,” Baumann added. “I love all the people in the stands. It’s amazing.”

The Redbirds are 2-0 entering the conference opener, the Panthers are 1-1. Washington has won seven of the last ten meetings between the schools.

“Leading up to the game, it’s not just the talk at school but parents who played in it, played at Metamora back then, everybody talks about it,” said Washington senior Tyler Brown. “The whole town gets involved.”

The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Metamora on Friday.