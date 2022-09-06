PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington scored four goals in the final 21 minutes of the match the race past upset-minded Pekin, 5-2, at Coal Miner’s park on Tuesday.

Pekin took a 2-1 lead on a goal by Tanner Smith in the 49th minute. Bradley recruit Mitch Coughlon scored three goals, including two in the final eight minutes of the match.

Morton, Dunlap, Richwoods and Notre Dame also won soccer matches Tuesday.

Metamora opened Mid-Illini Conference volleyball play with a 25-12, 25-18, win at rival Washington. Morton, Limestone and Pekin also won M-I volleyball openers Tuesday.

Notre Dame, U-High, Eureka and Tremont were among the other volleyball winners.

Enjoy the highlights.