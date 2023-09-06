PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Dunlap scored twice in the final seven minutes of the game to beat visiting Normal Community, 2-0, in boys soccer on Wednesday.

Jackson Orris, scored in the 73rd minute and Sam Ott added the other goal with :52 left in the game.

U-High repeated as Intercity girls golf champions as the Pioneers placed five of the top six players at the annual meet between schools in Bloomington-Normal. U-High senior Ihnera Gerongay was medalist with an 80, teammate Adrian Allen followed with an 81.

U-High sophomores Paige Fischer (82) and Natali Ocheltree (89) also carded scores in the 80’s. The Pioneers shot 332 and finished 44 shots ahead of runner-up Central Catholic.

In football, Normal West (2-0) and Normal Community (2-0) are getting ready for a showdown on Friday night that could go a long way towards deciding a Big 12 Conference champion this year.