PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) – Senior Dominic Taylor scored a goal and added two assist in the first half to lead Notre Dame to an 8-0 win over Danville.

Taylor has been sidelined for two seasons by illness and injuries.

Dunlap, Morton and Washington also won soccer games Tuesday.

Normal West, Metamora, Pekin, Limestone, IVC and Tremont were among the winners in volleyball.

Enjoy the highlights.