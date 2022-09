PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Reagan Kennedy shot a 77 and led U-High to a sweep of the top five scores in the Intercity Girls Golf Meet at Weibring Golf Club on Wednesday.

The Pioneers cruised to the Intercity title with a 60-shot win over runner-up Normal Community. Ihnera Gerongay shot an 80 for second place.

In volleyball: Elmwood beat Princeville, 25-21, 25-16.

Enjoy the highlights.