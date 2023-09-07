PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Senior Sydney Hubner shot a 40 to lead Pekin to a triangular meet win over Peoria Notre Dame and Central Catholic at Lick Creek on Thursday.

The win improves Pekin’s record to 9-0 in matches this season.

Normal West beat Normal Community in two sets in a volleyball showdown in the Big 12. Metamora won a three-set match at Morton in a big Mid-Illini volleyball showdown.

Top-ranked Notre Dame cruised to a 9-0 win over visiting Danville in boys soccer.

Enjoy the highlights.