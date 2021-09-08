Prep Sports Recap for Sept. 8, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Legendary Normal Community High School football coach Dick Tharpe died Tuesday.

He coached the Ironmen for 22 years (1966-88), winning 158 games, more than any football coach in NCHS history. Just Friday night, the high school renamed its football field after Tharpe, who was in town for the dedication ceremony.

Tharpe was 90.

East Peoria and Princeville were among the winners in volleyball.

And Richwoods senior Jack Hammerton recorded a rare albatross in the Knights’ golf match with IVC on Wednesday. He got a hole in one on the par 4 sixth hole at Kellogg Golf Course.