PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — In the wake of the latest fourth wave of the pandemic, local health leaders suggest the current COVID-19 cases in the tri-county are starting to level out.

During Thursday's weekly COVID-19 press briefing, Monica Hendrickson, Health Administrator with the Peoria City/County Health Department, said the tri-county area's seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is 95. She said this is the first time in 17 days the area has averaged less than 100 new cases daily.