PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Tuesday featured some huge games in high school basketball.

In the Big 12, Richwoods beat Manual 70-54 to sweep their Peoria rival. They scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

In Mid-Illini action, Metamora swept their rival Washington, winning the second matchup 51-27. Tyler Mason had 18 for the Redbirds. Ethan Kizer finished with 16.

Morton handed No. 1 in 2A Prairie Central their first loss of the season 46-38. Gus Ruggard had 19 points for the Potters

U-High lost to defending state champion Sacred Heart Griffin 66-37.

Eureka beat Olympia in a non-conference matchup 53-40. Tyler Hefren finished with 26 for the Hornets.

Peoria Christian took down Peoria Heights in the second night of the ICAC tournament 52-35. Elmwood lost to Delavan 36-34.

In girls basketball, Washington suffocated 48-25 to remain unbeaten in Mid-Illini play and Dunlap beat Metamora 71-48 to secure control of second place in the conference.