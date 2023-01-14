PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games.

Morton Shootout

  • Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points.
  • Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53.
  • Manual beat Pekin 69-44.
  • Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41.

ICAC Tournament

  • Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in the championship game.
  • In the third-place game, ROWVA-Williamsfield 44-35.

Farmington and Central Catholic met in a non-conference matchup. The Saints won 91-56.

In girls basketball, Washington beat Metamora in a Mid-Ilini game 63-54. Peoria Notre Dame beat Winnebago in a non-conference matchup 59-29. Peoria High beat Pattonville (MO) 53-35. Dee-Mack girls beat Flanagan 81-22.

At a wrestling tournament at U-High Peoria Richwoods took home the team title. Weight classification winners, Peoria Notre;s Ian Akers (106 lb), Richwoods’ Bernard Cox (126 lb), and Dunlap’s Nick Mueller.