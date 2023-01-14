PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games.
Morton Shootout
- Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points.
- Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53.
- Manual beat Pekin 69-44.
- Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41.
ICAC Tournament
- Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in the championship game.
- In the third-place game, ROWVA-Williamsfield 44-35.
Farmington and Central Catholic met in a non-conference matchup. The Saints won 91-56.
In girls basketball, Washington beat Metamora in a Mid-Ilini game 63-54. Peoria Notre Dame beat Winnebago in a non-conference matchup 59-29. Peoria High beat Pattonville (MO) 53-35. Dee-Mack girls beat Flanagan 81-22.
At a wrestling tournament at U-High Peoria Richwoods took home the team title. Weight classification winners, Peoria Notre;s Ian Akers (106 lb), Richwoods’ Bernard Cox (126 lb), and Dunlap’s Nick Mueller.