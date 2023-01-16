PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Metamora beat Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin 60-50 in a rematch from last year’s 3A state championship game which the Redbirds lost in double overtime. Ethan Kizer and Tyson Swanson each had 14 points.

In a non-conference game, U-High beat Washington 54-48. Mason Funk finished with 27 points for the Pioneers.

The Central Catholic boys finished 3-0 in their Martin Luther King Holiday Tournament. They beat Quincy Notre Dame 79-71.

McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament Results

Boys Games

Lexington beat LeRoy 47-35

Fieldcrest beat El Paso-Gridley 55-42

Highlights from the girls quarterfinals can be found here.

In other girls basketball games, Peoria Notre Dame edged Dunlap 52-51. At Central Catholic, head coach Deb Coffman and her longtime assistant Mendy Smith earned their 561st victory together.

Coffman became the winningest coach in Central Catholic history, for both boys and girls.