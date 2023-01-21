PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Fieldcrest boys and Dee-Mack girls took home the McLean County/HOIC Tournament championships on Saturday.

Fieldcrest beat Eureka 46-36 while Dee-Mack demolished Tremont 52-17. Highlights from the 3rd and 5th place games can be found here.

Other basketball winners included Metamora, Lexington, Illini Bluffs and Dunlap boys along with Tri-Valley girls.

Washington cruised in the Mid-Illini conference wrestling tournament. Normal Community went down to Danville and took home the Big 12 conference title.